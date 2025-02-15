



During a joint press briefing with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington D.C., U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the Bangladesh crisis, dismissing any involvement of the U.S. "deep state" in the regime change. Trump stated, "There was no role for our deep state. This is something that the Prime Minister has been working on for a long time, for hundreds of years, frankly I have been reading about it. I will leave Bangladesh to the Prime Minister".





Trump's comments came in response to a reporter's question about whether the previous Democratic government under former President Joe Biden had influenced a regime change in Bangladesh, potentially installing Muhammad Yunus as a chief advisor. Trump's reply, while not directly addressing the question, suggests his administration might avoid intervention in Bangladesh.





Vikram Misri, India's Foreign Secretary, mentioned that Prime Minister Modi had communicated his concerns regarding the recent developments in Bangladesh to President Trump during their bilateral meeting. According to Misri, India hopes for a stable and constructive relationship with Bangladesh, but there are existing concerns.





Tensions between India and Bangladesh have increased since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left Dhaka in August amidst significant anti-government protests. Relations further deteriorated due to attacks on minorities, particularly Hindus, under the provisional administration led by Muhammad Yunus.





In addition to the diplomatic discussions, President Trump announced the cessation of all aid to the Bangladesh government, with USAID directing its partners to immediately suspend all operations in the country. Trump also revealed a new trade agreement with India, aimed at reducing the trade deficit by increasing India's imports of oil and gas from the U.S.





Agencies







