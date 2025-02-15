The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully developed a 10-ton propellant mixer for solid motors to boost solid propellant production. ISRO considers this achievement a technological marvel. The 10-ton vertical mixer is the world's largest solid propellant mixing equipment.





ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, in collaboration with the Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI) in Bangalore, designed and developed the 10-ton Vertical Planetary Mixer.





The development also involved collaboration with academia and industries.





Solid propellants are essential to rocket motors, requiring precise mixing of sensitive and hazardous ingredients.





The new mixer will improve the efficiency and quality of solid motor manufacturing.





The 10-ton vertical mixer weighs approximately 150 tons and has dimensions of 5.4 meters in length, 3.3 meters in breadth, and 8.7 meters in height.





It features multiple hydrostatic-driven agitators and is remotely operated using a PLC-based control system with SCADA stations.





The high-capacity mixer will enable productivity, quality, and throughput improvement for heavy solid motors production.





The development aligns with the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India) initiative, promoting indigenous development of critical technologies, materials, and machinery in the space sector.





The 10-ton vertical mixer was handed over to the Director of SDSC SHAR by the Director of CMTI, in the presence of ISRO Chairperson V Narayanan, at CMTI, Bangalore.





