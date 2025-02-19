



General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of Army Staff of India, recently articulated a firm stance regarding India's approach to the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan. In an interview, he emphasised that since 2014, India has adopted a more assertive communication strategy, indicating that both nations have come to understand that India is serious about its position.





He stated, "If forced, we can be aggressive also," highlighting India's readiness to respond decisively if provoked by Pakistan.





Dwivedi pointed out that the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019 has significantly altered the security landscape in Jammu and Kashmir.





He noted a marked decrease in both the number of terrorists and local recruitment into terrorist activities, suggesting that this change has contributed to a clearer sense of identity among the local population.





The Army Chief characterized India's approach as one of "no compromise," asserting that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India.





He also addressed recent reports regarding ceasefire violations along the LoC, reaffirming that the ceasefire remains intact despite minor incidents. The Indian Army maintains a high state of alertness and continues to monitor the situation closely.





