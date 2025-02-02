



Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir has made a strong commitment to combat what he refers to as "frenemies," who are acting as terrorist proxies against the nation. His statements came during a visit to Quetta on February 1, 2025, following deadly clashes in Balochistan that resulted in the deaths of 18 soldiers and 23 terrorists.





Munir emphasised that those acting as proxies for foreign entities, which he described as having "mastered the art of manifesting double standards," are well-known to the military. He stated, "No matter what these so-called ‘frenemies’ may do, you will surely be defeated by the resilience of our proud nation and its Armed Forces".





During his visit, Munir received a comprehensive briefing on the security challenges in Balochistan, a region plagued by violence from groups like the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Baloch nationalists. These groups have differing agendas, with the TTP aiming for an Islamic system akin to Afghanistan's and Baloch militants opposing perceived exploitation of their region's resources.





The Army Chief praised the courage and determination of military personnel and law enforcement agencies in their fight against terrorism. He reassured them of the Army's commitment to ensuring security and supporting the provincial government in promoting peace and stability.





The recent clashes in Balochistan have highlighted ongoing tensions in the region, which is often cited by Pakistani officials as being influenced by external forces using local elements to instigate unrest. Munir's remarks reflect a broader strategy to counteract these threats and reinforce national security efforts.





General Munir's declarations underscore a resolute stance against terrorism and a commitment to safeguarding Pakistan's sovereignty amidst rising challenges.





PTI







