



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has departed for the United States, where he is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump on February 4, 2025. This meeting marks a significant diplomatic event, as Netanyahu will be the first foreign leader to engage with Trump since his recent inauguration on January 20, 2025.





Netanyahu aims to discuss strategies for defeating Hamas and ensuring the release of hostages taken during the conflict that reignited on October 7, 2023.





The discussions will also focus on Iran's role in the region and how to confront its influence.





Netanyahu is expected to explore ways to enhance Israel's diplomatic ties with Arab countries, building on previous agreements like the Abraham Accords.





This meeting comes at a time when tensions remain high following a recent ceasefire in Gaza. Hamas has reasserted control in the region and has stated that it will not release hostages unless hostilities cease completely and Israeli troops withdraw. Netanyahu faces pressure from his coalition partners to resume military actions if negotiations do not yield satisfactory results by early March.





Netanyahu emphasized the significance of this meeting, stating it reflects the strength of the Israeli-American alliance and their personal friendship, which has historically led to substantial achievements for both nations.





Agencies







