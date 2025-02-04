



A parliamentary delegation from Russia, led by Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma, met with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on February 3, 2025. This visit aimed to strengthen bilateral relations between India and Russia, emphasizing the significance of regular interactions in enhancing the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.





During the meeting, President Murmu highlighted the positive impact of ongoing contacts between the two nations. She noted that such exchanges among public representatives foster stronger cooperation and keep the partnership contemporary. The President also pointed out the effectiveness of parliamentary cooperation through mechanisms like the Inter-Parliamentary Commission and stressed the importance of engaging women and youth parliamentarians from both countries.





Volodin reaffirmed India's status as a key partner for Russia in Asia, citing a fivefold increase in bilateral trade over the past five years. He emphasized that both countries must support legislative measures that reflect the decisions made by their respective leaders, Modi and Putin. The discussions also covered various aspects of their multi-dimensional relationship, including cooperation on international platforms such as the UN and BRICS.





The delegation's visit included meetings with other Indian officials, including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, where they discussed enhancing parliamentary ties as a foundation for their strategic partnership.