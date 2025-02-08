



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the United States from February 12-13 to meet with President Donald Trump. This will be their first meeting since Trump's inauguration for his second term on January 20.





Ahead of his US visit, Modi will be in France from February 10-12, co-chairing the AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron. He will also visit Cadarache, the site of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor, of which India is a partner.





During the leaders' recent phone conversation, they addressed illegal immigration, security, and trade relations. Trump expressed his confidence that India would "do the right thing" regarding illegal immigration. This announcement of Modi's visit follows the deportation of approximately 100 Indian nationals from the U.S. for entering the country without authorisation or overstaying their visas.





This will be PM Modi’s first visit to the US since President Trump’s inauguration for his second term. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted the significance of the visit, noting that it underscores the importance of the India-US partnership. He also noted the bipartisan support the relationship enjoys in the US.





During the visit, Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Trump in both restricted and delegation-level formats. Senior US administration officials are also expected to meet with Modi. Additionally, Modi will interact with business leaders and members of the Indian community.





Key agenda points for discussions between Modi and Trump include energy and defence. Trade, investment, and security cooperation are also likely to be high on the agenda.





It is expected that Modi was to be one of the first international leaders to meet with Trump during his second term. During Trump's first term, he and Modi had a friendly relationship, though Trump has criticized India for high tariffs. India has recently reduced tariffs on some products.





