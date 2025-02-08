



The Astra MK-3, a next-generation Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM), is under development in India to enhance the Indian Air Force's (IAF) air combat capabilities. It is expected to provide a much-needed capability to the IAF, equipping it with a long-range air-to-air missile capable of engaging enemy aircraft at supersonic speeds, providing multi-layered defence against potential threats.





The Astra MK-3 is expected to strengthen India’s air defence by being able to neutralize airborne threats like Airborne Warning and Control Systems (AWACS) and aerial tankers.





DRDO has successfully completed ground trials of the missile system and is now gearing up for air trials using the Su-30MKI as the launch platform. However, the program is facing delays due to technological challenges, and it may take several more years before the missile can enter full-scale development and production. Officials are confident that, within the next 4 to 5 years, the Astra MK-3 will be ready to enter production once the ground trials are concluded and successful air-to-air trials are completed.





The Astra MK-3 introduces a ramjet engine, which provides sustained thrust over longer distances, enabling the missile to maintain high speeds and manoeuvrability throughout its flight.





The missile will be developed in two variants to meet diverse operational needs:





Standard Ramjet Variant is equipped with an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) seeker, it allows for precise target tracking and coordination with AWACS and launch platforms via a two-way data link. It offers a range of over 300 km, making it highly effective against high-value aerial targets.





Booster-Enhanced Ramjet variant includes an additional booster stage to achieve even greater ranges, specifically targeting larger threats like airborne early warning and control systems (AWACS) at extended distances.





The Astra MK-3 program centre on developing a new long-range air-to-air missile with a formidable range of 350 kilometers.





Astra MK-4 DRDO is also reportedly in the early stages of developing a new class of Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missiles (BVRAAM) that will follow the Astra MK-3.





Among the various technologies being considered for the next-generation BVRAAM is the Triple Pulse Solid Motor, which involves a rocket motor divided into three segments or pulses and is viewed as a potentially cost-effective alternative to the SDFR-based propulsion system.





