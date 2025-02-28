



A recent suicide blast at the Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary in Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, resulted in the deaths of at least six people, including prominent political leader Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani.





The blast occurred during Friday prayers, injuring around 15 to 20 people, depending on the source. Maulana Hamidul Haq, the son of Maulana Sami-ul-Haq, was the target of the attack, according to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General Zulfiqar Hameed.





The incident has been widely condemned by political leaders, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.





Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary, Akora Khattak, Nowshera district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. At least six people killed, including Maulana Hamidul Haq, and between 15 to 20 injured.





Suspected suicide bombing targeting Maulana Hamidul Haq. Rescue teams and police responded promptly, with an emergency declared in nearby hospitals. Widely condemned by political leaders across Pakistan.





No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. This incident highlights the ongoing security challenges in Pakistan, particularly in regions like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which have seen a surge in militant activities recently.





ANI







