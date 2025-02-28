

In a significant move to combat terrorism, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has seized the properties of five Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists based in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the Gool area of Ramban district.

This action is part of a broader effort to dismantle terror funding networks and prevent the resurgence of militancy in the region. The seized properties were intended to be sold to finance militant activities and lure local youth into terrorism.





Intelligence reports indicated that these terrorists had crossed over to PoK for arms training and were planning to use the proceeds from the sale of their properties to support their operations in India.





The seizure order prevents any transactions involving these properties without police permission, effectively cutting off a potential source of terror funding and imposing legal and financial constraints on the families of these individuals.





This move aligns with the government's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and is seen as a strong message to terrorists operating from PoK that their attempts to revive terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir will not be tolerated.





PTI







