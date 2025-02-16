



On February 15, 2025, a second US military aircraft carrying 116 illegal Indian immigrants deported from the United States landed at Amritsar's Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport. This flight followed a previous one on February 5 that brought back 104 deportees.





The recent arrival has sparked significant political controversy in Punjab, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann expressing strong discontent over the choice of Amritsar as the landing site. He criticized the central government, alleging that it was an attempt to "defame" Punjab and its people by making the city a hub for deportations.





Punjab's NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Power Minister Harbhajan Singh met with some of the deportees at the airport, offering support and reassurance. Dhaliwal emphasized that the state government stands by the deportees during this challenging time, stating, "Do not lose heart" as they were processed and transported home. The deportees, mostly aged between 18 and 30, underwent immigration checks before being sent to their respective homes in police vehicles around 4:30 AM on February 16.





The situation has led to a heated political debate. Mann has questioned why these flights are not directed to other major airports in India, suggesting a political motive behind the decision to use Amritsar. He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not addressing this issue during his recent meeting with US President Donald Trump. In contrast, leaders from opposition parties like the BJP and Congress have accused Mann of politicizing the issue rather than addressing the underlying problems of illegal immigration and human trafficking that have plagued Punjab.





A third flight carrying 157 more deportees is expected to arrive at Amritsar later today, further intensifying the ongoing discussions about illegal immigration and its implications for Punjab's image and safety.





Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed India's willingness to take back its nationals if they live illegally in the United States and laid emphasis on the need to finish the "ecosystem" of human trafficking. PM Modi also expressed confidence that Trump will fully cooperate with India in finishing this ecosystem.

"Those who stay in other countries illegally do not have any legal right to be there. As far as India and the US are concerned, we have always said that those who are verified and are truly the citizens of India - if they live in the US illegally, India is ready to take them back," PM Modi said, answering a query at the joint press conference with President Trump after their bilateral talks.





