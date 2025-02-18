



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is facing backlash from the drone industry after using a banned Chinese DJI drone in a video. The drone industry argues Gandhi's comments undermine India's flourishing drone sector with over 400 manufacturers.





Rahul Gandhi has faced significant backlash after using a banned Chinese drone in a recent social media video. The video, intended to critique India's drone manufacturing capabilities, showcased a DJI drone, which has been prohibited in India since 2022 due to security concerns. This has drawn criticism from various industry experts and political leaders who argue that his actions undermine the domestic drone sector, which comprises over 400 companies involved in drone manufacturing and components production.





Key Points of Controversy





Industry Reaction: Smit Shah, President of the Drone Federation of India, labelled Gandhi's use of the Chinese drone as "unfair and misleading," emphasizing that it detracts from the progress being made in India's own drone industry. Shah raised questions regarding the legality of Gandhi's drone operation, including whether he possessed a valid Remote Pilot Certificate and if he had obtained necessary clearances for flying in potentially restricted areas.





Political Implications: The incident has sparked criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other political figures who view Gandhi's remarks as dismissive of India's efforts to develop its own technological capabilities. They argue that praising foreign technology while criticizing local efforts sends a contradictory message.





Legal Concerns: There are serious questions surrounding the legality of Gandhi's drone usage, particularly regarding compliance with India's Drone Rules 2021, which mandate registration and clearance for flying drones in specific zones.





Rahul Gandhi's use of a banned Chinese drone has ignited a controversy that touches on national security, industrial policy, and political accountability, raising important questions about the future of India's drone industry and its global competitiveness.





IT News







