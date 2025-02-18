



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, met at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, for delegation-level talks aimed at strengthening ties between India and Qatar.





The Emir of Qatar arrived in Delhi on Monday for a two-day state visit. PM Modi personally received the Emir at Palam Technical Airport, describing him as a brother and wishing him a fruitful stay. The Emir received a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, with President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi present.





The Qatari delegation included ministers, senior officials, and a business contingent, highlighting growing economic and trade cooperation. Discussions focused on strengthening the relationship between India and Qatar, covering trade, investment, energy, and technology.





India and Qatar exchanged an agreement on the establishment of a strategic partnership. A revised agreement for the avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion was also exchanged.





Indian Community in Qatar The Indian community in Qatar is the largest expatriate group, contributing to Qatar's progress and development.





The Emir's visit aims to build upon the historically close ties and regular engagement between the two countries. He had previously visited India in March 2015.





