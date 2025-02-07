



Russia has proposed to India a joint production of the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet, supply assembled aircraft, and assistance in developing an indigenous fifth-generation fighter. Rosoboronexport's Director General, Alexander Mikheev, has stated that India has been offered a comprehensive partnership under the Su-57E project, which includes local manufacturing capabilities.





Mikheev said that the proposals include the supply of assembled aircraft, organizing their joint production in India, and assisting in the development of an Indian fifth-generation fighter. The Su-57 is set to be showcased at Aero India 2025 in Bangalore.





Visitors to the Russian pavilion at the Air Show will have the chance to experience the aircraft using a VR flight simulator. The U.S. Air Force has cancelled its planned demonstration flights of the F-35 and upgraded F-16 at Aero India 2025, potentially shifting focus to the Su-57.





The Su-57 has stealth features, an advanced AESA radar system, and the ability to fire low-visibility cruise missiles from its internal weapon bays. The aircraft is expected to get a new AL-51F1 engine, which allows it to fly at supersonic speeds without using afterburners, enhancing its combat effectiveness. The Su-57 has been tested in Ukraine against Western air defence systems, including the Patriot, NASAMS, and IRIS-T.





The Su-57 is Russia’s first new fighter jet since the end of the Cold War. It has been 15 years since its first flight in January 2010. Russia may accept a unique payment mechanism in Indian rupees to allure New Delhi. There is speculation that President Putin may make a renewed offer to give Su-57 to India with a possibility of co-production under the “Make in India” initiative.



