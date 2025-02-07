Russia Offers Su-57 Fighter Jets To India With Joint Production Option of An Indigenous Variant
Russia has proposed to India a joint production of the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet, supply assembled aircraft, and assistance in developing an indigenous fifth-generation fighter. Rosoboronexport's Director General, Alexander Mikheev, has stated that India has been offered a comprehensive partnership under the Su-57E project, which includes local manufacturing capabilities.
Mikheev said that the proposals include the supply of assembled aircraft, organizing their joint production in India, and assisting in the development of an Indian fifth-generation fighter. The Su-57 is set to be showcased at Aero India 2025 in Bangalore.
Visitors to the Russian pavilion at the Air Show will have the chance to experience the aircraft using a VR flight simulator. The U.S. Air Force has cancelled its planned demonstration flights of the F-35 and upgraded F-16 at Aero India 2025, potentially shifting focus to the Su-57.
The Su-57 has stealth features, an advanced AESA radar system, and the ability to fire low-visibility cruise missiles from its internal weapon bays. The aircraft is expected to get a new AL-51F1 engine, which allows it to fly at supersonic speeds without using afterburners, enhancing its combat effectiveness. The Su-57 has been tested in Ukraine against Western air defence systems, including the Patriot, NASAMS, and IRIS-T.
The Su-57 is Russia’s first new fighter jet since the end of the Cold War. It has been 15 years since its first flight in January 2010. Russia may accept a unique payment mechanism in Indian rupees to allure New Delhi. There is speculation that President Putin may make a renewed offer to give Su-57 to India with a possibility of co-production under the “Make in India” initiative.
Potential Benefits of Joint Production of The Su-57 In India
Joint production of the Su-57E fighter jet with Russia could provide India with several potential benefits:
Co-production allows India to access advanced technology and expertise related to the Su-57E's manufacturing. Sharing the costs of manufacturing the Su-57E with partner countries like Russia and the UAE can reduce the financial burden on India.
A co-production model can boost India's economy and open opportunities for exporting the Su-57E to other countries.
The Su-57 is designed to rival platforms like the American F-35 and Chinese J-20, potentially enhancing India's air dominance capabilities with its stealth features, supersonic cruise ability, and integrated avionics.
Acquiring operationally ready equipment like the Su-57 ensures immediate integration into the force structure, unlike developmental projects that take years to mature. The Indian Air Force (IAF) faces a dwindling number of warplanes, and acquiring the Su-57 could help boost its fighter jet fleet.
India's rivals have either already deployed stealth fighters or plan to do so soon. The Su-57 would provide India with a significant capability advantage over its neighbours. The IAF would gain from the interoperability and networking compatibility between the Su-57 and the S-400 air defence system.
The Su-57 can carry electronic equipment in its weapons bay to operate as a drone mothership, controlling stealthy drones.
