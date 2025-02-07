



To ease traffic congestion in metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune, the government plans to introduce an indigenously developed air taxi service, with trial runs set to begin by 2026. Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu announced this initiative at a national aerospace conference in Pune.





Naidu highlighted India's progress in aviation manufacturing, noting that over 35% of aircraft components, including helicopter equipment, are now manufactured domestically.





The government is focused on increasing domestic production and expanding air transport. The Civil Aviation Ministry aims to build 50 new airports in the next five years, increasing the total to over 200 by 2047. Naidu also mentioned that the construction of airports in Noida and Navi Mumbai is in the final stages, with flight operations expected to begin soon.





In India, more than 35% of aircraft components, including helicopter equipment, are now manufactured within the country, demonstrating the nation's advancements in aviation technology.





Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu has emphasized the government's dedication to achieving self-reliance in aerospace manufacturing, and has outlined a five-year plan to further enhance production capabilities.





Furthermore, India's drone sector is expected to grow, with operational drones projected to increase from 30,000 to 3,00,000 by 2047. The government intends to lower import duties on drone equipment to encourage domestic production.





