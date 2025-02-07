



The AT4 is a man-portable, disposable, 84 mm unguided anti-tank weapon manufactured by Saab Bofors Dynamics. Saab has seen considerable sales success with the AT4, making it one of the most common light anti-tank weapons in the world. In early 2025, Saab completed delivery of its new generation AT4 anti-armor weapon systems to the Indian Armed Forces. In 2022, the Indian Army awarded Saab a contract for the lightweight, single-use rocket launcher. The weapon will also be used by the Indian Air Force (IAF).





The AT4 is designed to destroy or disable armored fighting vehicles and fortifications. It is most effective against medium-to-light armored vehicles from any direction, or against heavier tanks from the sides or rear. It can also be used as an assault weapon against buildings.





The AT4 is designed for ease of use, regardless of the user's experience level. A soldier simply aims, fires, and destroys the target before discarding the tube.





The AT4CS (Confined Space) variant is specially designed for urban warfare and allows troops to fire from enclosed areas by using a saltwater countermass to absorb the back blast.





Several types of projectiles can be used with the AT4, including high-explosive anti-tank (HEAT), high-explosive dual purpose (HEDP), high penetration (HP), anti-structure tandem-warheads (AST), extended range (ER), and high explosive (HE).





The AT4 family can engage armored vehicles, buildings, soldiers, and explosives. The AT4 HEAT, AT4CS HP, AT4CS RS, and AT4CS ER are particularly suitable for combating armored vehicles, with steel armor penetration up to 460 millimeters at operating distances of up to 600 meters.





The AT4 is lightweight, man-portable, and fully disposable. It provides the capabilities required for mission success, including night and confined space abilities.





SAAB will also showcase its Gripen E fighters, Carl-Gustaf M4 weapon system, Next-Generation Light Anti-tank Weapon, AUV62 system, Land Electronic Defence System (LEDS), and Integrated Defence Aids Suite (IDAS) at Aero India 2025, which will be held in Bengaluru beginning on February 10.





Agencies







