



In response to media queries about the vandalism of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence in Dhaka, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addressed the issue in a special briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday. The MEA has already released a statement regarding the "unfortunate incidents" at Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence.





India has condemned the vandalism of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s residence in Dhaka, calling the act "regrettable". The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has emphasized the importance of this residence to the national consciousness of Bangladesh, as it symbolizes the heroic resistance of the people of Bangladesh.





According to reports, on Wednesday, a mob vandalised the residence of Rahman in Dhaka. The protestors, reportedly demanding a ban on the Awami League, stormed the premises after breaking open the gate, causing widespread destruction. Visuals showed flames on one of the floors of the house. Local media has linked the protest to an online speech by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, with social media posts calling for a "Bulldozer Procession" towards the residence if Sheikh Hasina delivered a speech.





Moreover, demonstrators set ablaze 'Sudha Sadan' in Dhanmondi, which is the residence of Hasina's deceased husband, Wajed Mian, and also destroyed the homes of her cousins in Khulna City. Students also removed Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's name from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall of Dhaka University in protest.





Following the vandalism, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called for justice, stating that while a building can be demolished, history cannot, and that history will take its revenge.





ANI







