



On February 7, 2025, the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended seven illegal Bangladeshi nationals and three Indian touts near the Murshidabad border in West Bengal.





A BSF patrolling party of the 146th Battalion spotted a group of infiltrators attempting to cross into Bangladesh near the Jalangi outpost.





The troops caught two Bangladeshi nationals, while the rest escaped.





Interrogation revealed the presence of five more Bangladeshi accomplices and an Indian tout from Madhubana village. The BSF trapped the first tout by having one of the arrested Bangladeshis call him, assuring him they were safe.





The tout revealed the location of the five escaped Bangladeshis, who were then apprehended in a banana plantation near Gopalpur Ghat.





The captured tout was used to lure the other two involved touts to a meeting point at Chichinia More, where BSF personnel, disguised as Bangladeshi infiltrators, arrested them.





The touts were charging ₹7,000 per person to illegally cross the border.





During the arrest, one of the touts attempted to attack BSF personnel with a sharp weapon but was subdued. In a separate incident on the same night, BSF personnel found a severely injured Bangladeshi national in Bajitpur, Murshidabad, who later died. Sources indicated the area has been witnessing criminal activities and the death may have resulted from a dispute among criminal associates.





In a separate incident on January 17, 2025, three Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in the Hanskhali area of Nadia district during a police drive against illegal infiltration. Also, two Indian nationals were arrested, and a bear cub smuggled from Bangladesh was rescued in North 24 Parganas district.