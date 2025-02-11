



Sealmatic India Limited has secured an order to supply parts for the stern tube seal for the Kalvari Class Submarine. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. is constructing the Kalvari-class submarines in collaboration with the Naval Group of France.





The Kalvari-class submarines, also known as Project-75 submarines (P-75), are diesel-electric attack submarines operated by the Indian Navy. The Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD) ordered six of these submarines in 2005. The last of these submarines entered service on January 15, 2025. A repeat order for another batch of 3 submarines is to be placed in February 2025.





The order highlights Sealmatic’s expertise in providing precision sealing solutions for defense applications and strengthens its position as a key player in the marine and defense industries.

The contract, awarded by a domestic entity, reinforces the company’s reputation as a trusted supplier in the naval sector. Sealmatic is committed to delivering high-quality components within a stringent 24-week deadline. This reflects the company’s technical capabilities and its role in supporting India’s defence infrastructure.





The Kalvari-class submarines are based on the Scorpène-class submarines, designed by Naval Group of France and built by Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) in India. This construction is part of the "Make in India" initiative, fostering indigenous production of high-tech equipment.





These submarines are designed for various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, area surveillance, and special operations. They are equipped with wire-guided torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, advanced sonar systems, and precision-guided weapons and can launch missiles from underwater.





The Kalvari class submarines are known for their silent undersea operations and utilize modular construction that allows for future upgrades, including the integration of Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) technology.





The Ministry of Defence signed a contract for the future incorporation of AIP technology into the Kalvari class. AIP technology extends the underwater endurance of diesel-electric submarines, allowing them to stay submerged for longer periods.





The Indian Navy has commissioned six submarines in the Kalvari class: INS Kalvari, Khanderi, Karanj, Vela, Vagir and Vagsheer.





Agencies







