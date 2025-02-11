Chipsan Aviation, an Indian non-scheduled air operator, is expanding its fleet by adding two Airbus H160 helicopters to enhance connectivity in India. The company plans to use these helicopters for commercial air transportation, connecting Lakshadweep Islands with the mainland, and supporting offshore energy missions.





In 2024, Chipsan Aviation leased two H160 helicopters from GD Helicopter Finance, receiving the first in December 2024. This made Chipsan Aviation the first Indian operator to lease this aircraft type.





The H160 helicopters will be used for commercial air transportation to support connectivity and economic activity across India. This includes connecting Lakshadweep Island with the mainland and supporting offshore energy missions.





GD Helicopter Finance (GDHF) delivered the first of two Airbus H160s to Chipsan Aviation. Earlier in December, GDHF agreed to a finance deal worth more than €77m with Bank of China and Helaba Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen for new Airbus H160s.





Chipsan Aviation currently operates six Airbus helicopters, including two H145, two H135, and two H130 helicopters, from various locations including Cochin, Bangalore, Mumbai, and its headquarters in Delhi.





Agencies







