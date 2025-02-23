



Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, was awarded the Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE) on February 22, 2025. This prestigious honour was presented to him during a special investiture ceremony held at the British High Commissioner's residence in New Delhi, attended by family and friends.





The honorary knighthood recognises Mittal's significant contributions to strengthening UK-India business relations, which were acknowledged in an announcement made in 2024 by King Charles III. Lindy Cameron, the British High Commissioner to India, expressed her delight in presenting the award, highlighting Mittal's impactful leadership and his substantial investments in various sectors, including telecommunications and hospitality.





She noted that his efforts have greatly enhanced the partnership between the two nations, particularly through initiatives like the India-UK CEO Forum.





In his acceptance speech, Mittal described receiving the KBE as both a privilege and a responsibility. He emphasized his commitment to furthering business relations between India and the UK and expressed gratitude for the support he has received throughout his career.





ANI







