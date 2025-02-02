



Seven people have died and 19 others have been injured following a tragic plane crash in Philadelphia on Friday night, February 1, 2025. The incident involved a medical transport jet, a Learjet 55, which crashed shortly after take-off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, just minutes into its flight to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri before continuing to Tijuana, Mexico.





The crash occurred around 6:30 PM EST near Roosevelt Mall in Northeast Philadelphia.





All six individuals aboard the aircraft, including a paediatric patient and her mother, were Mexican nationals and perished in the crash. Additionally, one person on the ground, who was inside a vehicle, also lost their life.





Nineteen people sustained injuries on the ground, with varying degrees of severity. Some were treated at local hospitals; however, specific conditions were not disclosed.





Federal and local officials are investigating the cause of the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is actively seeking the cockpit voice recorder to gather information about the events leading up to the incident. Eyewitnesses reported a massive explosion that resulted in several house fires and debris scattered over a wide area.





Mayor Cherelle Parker stated that this is an ongoing situation and emphasized that casualty numbers could change as investigations continue. The city has mobilized resources to assist those affected by this disaster.





The crash not only claimed lives but also caused significant damage to nearby homes and vehicles due to the explosion. Firefighters responded to multiple fires ignited by the crash, and a grid search was initiated to ensure all victims were accounted for.





Agencies







