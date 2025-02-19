



India has recently criticized nations opposing the expansion of permanent seats in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), labelling them as "status quoists" with a "narrow focus" and a "non-progressive approach." This statement was made by India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, during a Security Council meeting chaired by China.





Harish emphasised that such opposition is no longer acceptable, asserting that the Global South, including India, deserves proper representation within the UN structures.





In his address, Harish outlined three fundamental principles essential for successful UNSC reforms:





1. Increase in Membership: Both permanent and non-permanent categories should see an increase in membership.





2. Text-Based Negotiations: There should be a commencement of text-based negotiations regarding these reforms.





3. Timelines and Outcomes: Ambitious timelines must be linked with concrete outcomes to ensure progress.





Harish reiterated India's longstanding call for reforming the UNSC, arguing that the current structure reflects a historical context that is outdated and does not align with contemporary geopolitical realities. He pointed out that the UNSC, established in 1945 with only 51 member states, now includes 193 nations, highlighting the need for a more representative body.





Moreover, he stressed that addressing historical injustices faced by Africa should be central to these reforms. India has consistently supported the Common African Position and urged countries that express support for Africa to clarify their stance on expanding permanent membership in the UNSC.





In conclusion, India reaffirms its commitment to working with allies to push for these reforms, emphasizing that changes are imperative for the UN to remain relevant and effective in addressing global challenges.





PTI







