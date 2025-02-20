



Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi has emphasized the Indian Army's crucial role in nation-building, stating that this responsibility is equal to its primary duty of national defence. In a recent interview, he articulated that the army's involvement extends beyond securing borders to actively participating in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation, or "Viksit Bharat".





Gen Dwivedi asserted, "Nation-building is our equal responsibility," highlighting the army's integral role in ensuring the country's progress alongside its defence tasks.





He noted a shift in military-civilian interactions, moving away from isolated cantonments to a more integrated approach within the national fabric. This change reflects a broader understanding of the army's role in civil society.





The army chief instructed that in emergencies, such as stampedes, the army should act swiftly without waiting for formal requests for assistance. He emphasized readiness along the northern border to ensure timely responses when civil administration may be delayed .





Gen Dwivedi expressed the army's commitment to contributing to India's aspirations, including its bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics. He mentioned the army's existing resources and infrastructure that could support this mission, indicating a proactive stance towards national events.





He linked the army's contributions to broader national goals such as economic growth and human development, asserting that a secure environment is essential for infrastructure development and overall prosperity.





General Dwivedi's remarks underline a transformative vision for the Indian Army, positioning it as a pivotal player not only in defence but also in fostering national development and unity.





