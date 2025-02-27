



The recent development in India's unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) sector involves the installation of indigenously developed engines on the TAPAS UAV prototypes. Specifically, two units of a 2.2L, 4-cylinder Inline Turbocharged CRDi engine have been fitted onto some TAPAS prototypes.





These engines, developed by VRDE in partnership with JAYEM Automotives Ltd, provide a maximum power of 180 HP at an altitude of 11,000 feet and are rated to operate up to an altitude of 32,000 feet. The engines feature a FADEC system, which allows for fully automatic control without requiring pilot intervention, along with dual redundancy for enhanced reliability.





Ground testing of these engines has been completed following extensive stand alone testing. The next step involves flight testing, which is expected to conclude by mid-2025.





Once successful, these indigenous engines will replace the imported engines currently used in the TAPAS UAVs, enhancing supply chain security and availability.





This development is part of broader efforts to improve the performance of the TAPAS UAV, which has faced challenges in meeting operational endurance and altitude requirements set by the Indian Armed Forces.





Key Features And Specifications





Engine Type: 2.2L, 4-cylinder inline turbocharged CRDi engine.





Maximum Power: 180 HP at an altitude of 11,000 feet.





Operating Altitude: Rated to operate up to an altitude of 32,000 feet.





Control System: Equipped with a Full Authority Digital Engine Control (FADEC) system, which provides fully automatic control without requiring pilot intervention over engine operations.





Redundancy: Features dual redundancy for enhanced reliability.





This engine is part of India's indigenous development efforts, similar to other projects like the MALE Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) projects, which are advancing with new engine technologies.





Aerospace Application





The use of FADEC and dual redundancy in this engine highlights its design for reliability and automation in aerospace applications. This contrasts with typical automotive engines, which do not require such advanced control systems or high-altitude operation capabilities. The engine's ability to operate at high altitudes makes it suitable for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) like the TAPAS prototypes.





