



In 2024, Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd. (KSSL), a subsidiary of Bharat Forge Ltd., achieved a significant milestone by exporting 100 artillery guns. This accomplishment highlights the robust manufacturing capabilities of KSSL and underscores its growing influence in the global defence market.





The company's success in artillery exports is part of a broader trend of India's expanding defence manufacturing sector, which is increasingly recognised internationally for producing high-quality, battle-ready systems.





KSSL's recent achievements also include a landmark agreement with AM General to supply advanced artillery cannons to the United States.





This deal, signed at IDEX 2025, marks the first export of Indian artillery systems to the U.S. and reinforces the strategic partnership between India and the U.S. in defence cooperation. The agreement involves the supply of mounted, towed, and ultra-light gun systems in both 105mm and 155mm calibres, further solidifying India's position as a trusted supplier of advanced weaponry globally.





The export of artillery guns and the collaboration with AM General demonstrate KSSL's commitment to delivering cutting-edge artillery solutions. This aligns with India's broader ambitions to become a major manufacturing hub for global defence products, enhancing its defence export potential and contributing to the country's economic growth.





Kalyani Orders





Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (KSSL), a subsidiary of Bharat Forge, has made significant strides in the defence sector, particularly in artillery systems. The company has secured substantial orders, including a historic Letter of Intent (LOI) with AM General at IDEX 2025 to export Indian-made artillery cannons to the United States, marking the first time an Indian defence company will supply such systems to the U.S..

This achievement underscores India's shift from being a major arms importer to a credible exporter of advanced defence technology, aligning with the government's "Atmanirbhar Bharat" vision.

KSSL's order book reflects its growing influence in the global defence market. The company has developed and exported various indigenous weapon platforms and high-tech military products, positioning itself as a key player in the sector.

Despite its international success, the adoption of KSSL's domestically produced artillery systems by the Indian Army has been limited, with fewer than 100 new artillery guns added to the army's arsenal since the 2020 Galwan clash.

KSSL's collaborations with international partners like AM General and L3Harris Technologies further enhance its capabilities in developing next-generation artillery systems, including 105mm and 155mm systems with advanced recoil technology.

These partnerships not only bolster KSSL's position as a leading provider of artillery solutions worldwide but also contribute to India's emerging role as a trusted supplier of advanced weaponry to global markets. The company's commitment to innovation and scalability has resulted in significant orders, exceeding $600 million in recent years, and continues to drive its growth in the defence sector.

In terms of specific order book figures, KSSL's parent company, Bharat Forge, reported an executable order book in the defence domain of approximately ₹5,700 Crores, with recent order wins of about ₹100 Crores in Q3FY25. This substantial order book highlights the promising prospects for KSSL and Bharat Forge in the defence sector.





As KSSL continues to expand its global footprint, it is poised to play a significant role in shaping the future of global military solutions.





