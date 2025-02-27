



Iran has significantly accelerated its production of near weapons-grade uranium, according to a recent report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). As of February 8, Iran possesses 274.8 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60%, marking an increase of 92.5 kilograms since the agency's last report in November 2024.





This level of enrichment is just a short technical step away from the 90% threshold required for weapons-grade uranium.





The IAEA has expressed serious concern over this development, noting that Iran is the only non-nuclear weapon state producing such highly enriched uranium.





The increase in production coincides with rising tensions between Iran and the United States, particularly following the election of U.S. President Donald Trump.





Iran's overall stockpile of enriched uranium has also grown substantially, reaching 8,294.4 kilograms as of February 8, an increase of 1,690 kilograms since November.





The IAEA estimates that approximately 42 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium could be sufficient to produce one atomic bomb if further enriched to 90%.





Iran's decision to ramp up uranium enrichment was partly in response to an IAEA board resolution criticising Tehran's lack of cooperation with the agency.





Despite international concerns, Iran maintains that its nuclear activities are for peaceful purposes.





However, the lack of progress in resolving outstanding issues, including unexplained uranium traces at undeclared sites, continues to raise concerns among Western powers.





AP







