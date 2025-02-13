



TASL (TATA Advanced Systems Limited) has supplied the Indian Army with Remote Controlled Weapon Stations (RCWS) for armoured vehicles. These RCWSs are equipped with the Russian NSV 12.7 mm heavy machine gun (HMG). TASL completed delivery of around 100 of these RCWSs to the Indian Army in late 2024, and they will be fitted on Indian Army tanks, including the T-72 MBT (Main Battle Rank).





NSV 12.7 mm HMG Specs





Gas-operated weapon with an air-cooled barrel





Fed by 50-round linked belts





Rate of fire: 700–800 rounds/min





RCWS Features





Integrated with a day camera, a thermal camera, and a laser rangefinder (LRF) for day and night operations





Elevation: -10° to 78°





Target range: ~4 km





RCWSs enable soldiers to fire at targets from within the safe confines of the vehicle. The operator can control the gun and sight from inside the turret with a joystick and operating console. The system stabilizes the NSVT 12.7 mm or PKT 7.62mm machine gun using a 2-axis self-stabilized platform.





A smaller RCWS version equipped with a 7.62 mm medium machine gun is also available, suitable for lighter platforms like standard vehicles or unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs). This smaller version includes a day camera and a thermal camera, with an elevation of -7° to 60° and a target range of about 2 km.





Reporting by Janes







