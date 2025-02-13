In 2018, Godrej & Boyce delivered the first airframe assembly for the air-launched version of the prestigious BrahMos missile to India's Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL)





Godrej & Boyce's aerospace division, part of the Godrej Enterprises Group, has signed multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) at Aero India 2025 to support national programs backed by the Indian government.





An MoU with the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), Ministry of Defence, marks a step in manufacturing flight control actuators for India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program This builds on a two-decade partnership with ADA in developing components for flight-critical DDV-based servo actuators.





Godrej Enterprises Group will oversee the development of flight control actuators for AMCA, including precision manufacturing, procurement of aerospace-grade raw materials, assembly and testing, and development of test rigs for qualification tests.





Godrej & Boyce showcased its aerospace manufacturing capabilities at Aero India 2025, including advanced aero-engine components made from exotic materials. They are transitioning to "Built to Spec" capabilities and using technologies like 3D printing.





Maneck Behramkamdin, Senior Vice President and Business Head, Aerospace business of Godrej & Boyce, stated their commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat in the aerospace sector, enabling and elevating India's manufacturing capabilities.





PTI







