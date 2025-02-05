



TATA Communications has partnered with CoRover.ai to develop Sovereign AI solutions tailored for Indian enterprises and government bodies. This collaboration aims to enhance India's AI capabilities while ensuring data sovereignty, cultural relevance, and regulatory compliance within the country's digital landscape.





Sovereign AI Definition: Sovereign AI refers to a nation's ability to create and manage artificial intelligence using its own infrastructure, data, workforce, and business networks. This capability is crucial for maintaining data privacy and national security.





Technological Integration: The partnership will leverage TATA Communications' Sovereign AI Cloud Platform alongside CoRover's conversational AI technologies, including its proprietary large language model (LLM), BharatGPT. This integration will facilitate the development of generative AI solutions across text, voice, and video formats.





The collaboration will focus on creating citizen-centric applications, robust digital public infrastructure, and scalable e-governance solutions. These initiatives are designed to enhance user engagement while prioritizing security and data governance.





Neelakantan Venkataraman, Vice President at TATA Communications, emphasized that this partnership represents a significant step towards building a resilient AI ecosystem in India that not only addresses current demands but anticipates future needs. Ankush Sabharwal, CEO of CoRover.ai, noted that this initiative will redefine how Indian institutions utilize AI while maintaining control over their data.





This partnership is positioned as a landmark moment for Indian AI innovation, aligning with India's broader Digital India vision by fostering local talent in AI and cloud computing while ensuring compliance with national regulations.





