



Recent tensions between Pakistan and India have escalated, with Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir issuing a stern warning to India regarding any military actions. During the 267th Corps Commanders’ Conference held on February 4, 2025, General Munir stated that any misadventure against Pakistan would be met with "full and resolute force" from the state, emphasising the military's readiness to defend the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.





This warning comes in response to what Pakistan perceives as provocative statements from Indian military leaders, which General Munir described as "hollow" and indicative of India's growing frustration.





He asserted that such rhetoric aims to distract from India's internal issues, including human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir. The conference also addressed broader regional security concerns, including cross-border terrorism and the situation in Balochistan, where the military leadership vowed to counter any attempts to radicalize local youth.





The backdrop of this confrontation includes recent remarks from Indian officials, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, who have made claims regarding Pakistan's involvement in terrorism within Indian-occupied territories.





General Munir's comments reflect Pakistan's commitment to countering these allegations and maintaining a strong defensive posture against perceived threats from India.





Agencies







