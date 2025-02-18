Extending a rare gesture of hospitality, PM Modi went to the airport to receive the Emir of Qatar, who arrived in Delhi in the evening





Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on February 17, 2025.





This gesture is notable as it reflects the strong diplomatic ties between India and Qatar. Modi referred to the Emir as his "brother," emphasising the close relationship between the two leaders and their countries.





The Emir's visit is a two-day state event at the invitation of PM Modi, marking his second official visit to India since his first in March 2015. During this visit, Sheikh Tamim is scheduled to meet with President Droupadi Murmu and engage in discussions with PM Modi on various topics, including trade, investment, energy, and technology.





The presence of a high-profile Qatari delegation, which includes ministers and business leaders, underscores Qatar's interest in enhancing economic cooperation with India.





This meeting aims to strengthen bilateral relations and explore new opportunities in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, and digital innovation. The historical ties between India and Qatar are characterised by mutual respect and collaboration in various domains.





