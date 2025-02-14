



On February 14, 2025, US President Donald Trump announced the approval of the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, who is accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, to India. This announcement followed bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Donald Trump confirmed that the United States has agreed to extradite Pakistani terrorist Tahawwur Rana to India.





Rana is accused of being involved in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. These attacks resulted in the deaths of 166 people.





The US Supreme Court rejected Tahawwur Rana's review petition on January 21, 2025, which paved the way for his extradition.





Donald Trump described Rana as a "very dangerous man" and "one of the very evil people of the world". He also indicated that more extraditions may follow.





Narendra Modi thanked President Trump for expediting the extradition process.





The US State Department stated its long-standing support for India's efforts to ensure justice for the perpetrators of the Mumbai terrorist attacks.





Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that all legal avenues had been exhausted and that the US and Indian authorities are coordinating the logistics of Rana's surrender.





Tahawwur Rana is a Pakistani-origin businessman and a Canadian national. He is currently held in a high-security prison in the United States.





Rana will be interrogated by Indian agencies and face trial in India.





A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is expected to travel to the US to finalize the extradition process.





Trump highlighted that the U.S. and India will work together to counter radical Islamic terrorism. The extradition reflects the growing security cooperation between the two countries.





Agencies







