



During PM Modi's US visit, President Trump praised Modi and extended warm gestures. The visit, which occurred in February 2025, was PM Modi's first since President Trump assumed office for his second term. During his visit, PM Modi met with President Trump, business leaders, and members of the Indian community.





Upon PM Modi's arrival at the White House on Thursday (local time), President Trump greeted him with a warm hug, setting the tone for their meeting.





As they met, President Trump expressed his appreciation, saying, "We missed you; we missed you a lot," reflecting the strong and cordial relationship that dates back to Trump's first term in 2017.





During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States, President Donald Trump extended warm gestures, presenting Modi with a signed copy of his book, Our Journey Together. The book includes photos from past interactions such as the 'Howdy Modi' and 'Namaste Trump' events. Trump also inscribed a personal message in the book, writing, "Mr. Prime Minister, You Are Great," which further emphasized their mutual respect.





During a White House visit, US President Donald Trump introduced Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to key officials, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the head of the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Elon Musk. The Indian delegation, which included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, and India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra, arrived at the White House shortly after PM Modi.





PM Modi met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk to discuss Starlink's plans to start satellite broadband services in India.





Discussions covered trade, investment, technology, defence cooperation, counterterrorism, and Indo-Pacific security. The Trump administration aims to reduce the trade deficit with India and establish a fair bilateral trade deal.





Trump's administration is revisiting trade relationships and imposing tariffs, including on goods from Mexico, Canada, and China.





Prior to PM Modi's visit, the U.S. sent back a batch of Indian illegal immigrants and is processing more deportations.





The U.S. aims to build on defence sales, prioritizing American technology, and is working towards signing a new defence framework with India.





ANI







