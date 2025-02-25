



The Trump administration has approved the release of approximately $400 million to fund Pakistan's F-16 Technical Security Team (TST).





This group, consisting of U.S. contractors, is tasked with ensuring that Pakistan's F-16 fleet, particularly the F-16C/D Block-52 fighters, complies with U.S. end-use monitoring (EUM) regulations. These regulations stipulate that the aircraft are to be utilised solely for counterinsurgency (COIN) and counterterrorism (CT) operations, not against India, which has raised significant concerns given Pakistan's historical use of these jets in conflicts with its neighbour.





This funding decision comes in the context of a broader $5.3 billion foreign aid package that was partially unfrozen after Trump ordered a 90-day halt on foreign aid shortly after taking office in January 2025. The funding for Pakistan is part of 243 exemptions to this freeze, aimed at maintaining the operational capabilities of its F-16 fleet while ensuring compliance with U.S. military sale agreements.





The decision has reignited controversy due to past allegations that Pakistan misused F-16s against India during aerial confrontations, notably in 2019. At that time, Pakistan was accused of deploying these aircraft in violation of agreements intended to restrict their use to anti-terrorism efforts. Critics have expressed scepticism about the reliability of Pakistan's military practices and the effectiveness of U.S. oversight mechanisms, questioning whether such funding compromises regional security dynamics and U.S.-India relations.





Trump’s Changing Approach To Pakistan

Donald Trump's approach to Pakistan has undergone significant shifts, particularly concerning security aid. During his first term, Trump halted nearly all security assistance to Pakistan in January 2018, citing Islamabad's failure to adequately address terrorist networks operating within its borders, such as the Haqqani network and the Afghan Taliban. This move was part of a broader strategy aimed at pressuring Pakistan to curb its support for militant groups in Afghanistan.

However, the Biden administration later reversed this decision. In September 2022, it approved $450 million to support Pakistan's F-16 fighter jet fleet, signalling a renewed engagement with Islamabad. This shift highlighted the ongoing importance of Pakistan in regional security dynamics, despite previous tensions.

In recent developments, Trump's stance appears to have evolved further. While specific details on recent exemptions are limited, the emphasis remains on counter-terrorism and drug enforcement efforts. Reuters reported that a substantial portion of exempted aid falls under the State Department's Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, which handles arms sales and military assistance. This suggests that Trump continues to prioritize military cooperation and security ties with Pakistan, aligning with broader U.S. interests in the region.

Additionally, Trump's recent executive order temporarily suspending foreign assistance to Pakistan for re-evaluation has impacted various sectors, including energy, economic growth, agriculture, and education. This move reflects ongoing scrutiny of U.S. foreign aid spending and its strategic alignment with national security objectives.

Overall, Trump's evolving approach to Pakistan reflects the complex and often contentious nature of U.S.-Pakistan relations, marked by periods of tension and cooperation driven by shifting strategic priorities and regional dynamics.





The funding aims to bolster Pakistan's capabilities for counterterrorism operations, it raises critical questions about compliance and oversight, especially considering the contentious history between Pakistan and India regarding military engagements involving U.S.-supplied aircraft.





