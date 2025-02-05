



Former U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard has successfully cleared a significant hurdle in her nomination process to become the next Director of National Intelligence (DNI). On February 4, 2025, the Senate Intelligence Committee voted narrowly in favour of her nomination with a 9-8 result, reflecting a party-line division where all Republicans supported her and all Democrats opposed her.





The vote followed endorsements from pivotal Republican senators, including Todd Young and Susan Collins. Young, a crucial swing vote, expressed his backing after securing commitments from Gabbard regarding support for intelligence professionals and unbiased information dissemination. Collins also voiced her support, enhancing Gabbard's chances for confirmation by the full Senate.





Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Tom Cotton praised the committee's decision, stating, "We look forward to her confirmation and working with her to keep America safe".





Gabbard's nomination has been contentious due to her past criticisms of the intelligence community and controversial positions on various national security issues. During her confirmation hearings, she faced scrutiny over her views on Edward Snowden and other sensitive topics. Despite these challenges, her ability to secure key Republican votes has positioned her favourably as the nomination moves to the full Senate for consideration.





With the committee's approval, Gabbard's nomination now awaits a vote in the full Senate. Her confirmation will heavily depend on continued Republican support, as Democrats remain firmly opposed due to concerns about her past statements and positions on intelligence matters. A date for this crucial vote has yet to be scheduled.





