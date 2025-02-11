



At Aero India 2025, the UK and India enhanced their strategic partnership by launching Defence Partnership – India (DP-I) and signing several defence agreements.





UK Defence Minister Lord Vernon Coaker announced DP-I and opened the UK-India Defence Partnership Pavilion, which will function as a dedicated program office within the UK Ministry of Defence to strengthen collaboration between the two countries.





Thales and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) signed a contract to deliver Laser Beam Riding MANPADs (LBRM), including an initial supply of High Velocity Missiles (STARStreak) and launchers. This contract is a significant step forward for UK-India defence cooperation, especially in air defence.





MBDA UK and BDL are working together to establish an Advanced Short-Range Air-to-Air Missile (ASRAAM) assembly and test facility in Hyderabad, which will equip India's fighter jets and facilitate exports.





The UK and India signed a Statement of Intent to design and develop an Integrated Full Electric Propulsion (IFEP) system for India's next-generation Landing Platform Dock (LPD) fleet. GE Vernova and BHEL are collaborating to establish India's first maritime Land-Based Testing Facility, with the goal of delivering the LPD in water by 2030.





The partnership aims to support India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision, promote economic growth in both countries, address security concerns, create jobs, and enhance interoperability between the armed forces.





The UK is investing £69 million to secure Thales UK’s supply chain for missile components, which will enhance manufacturing capacity for global exports, with BDL playing an integral role.





Lindy Cameron, the British High Commissioner to India, stated that the UK is proud to be part of India's transformation toward self-reliance in defence technologies. She emphasized that these agreements will not only serve mutual security interests but also foster innovation and economic growth in both nations.





PTI







