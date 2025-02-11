CDS Chauhan Discusses Bilateral Military Cooperation With UK Military Brass
During a recent visit to India, the UK's Chief of Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, held high-level meetings to strengthen strategic ties between the UK and India.
These discussions served to review progress on the UK-India defence partnership and explore opportunities to expand ties across all domains]. Both countries share a strong relationship that includes collaboration in research, development, and training.
General Anil Chauhan, CDS of India, also engaged in discussions on military cooperation and capacity building with a delegation from the UK headed by Lord Vernon Coaker. These interactions highlight India's commitment to expanding strategic defense partnerships with friendly foreign countries.
The UK and India are conducting joint military exercises this year across land, sea, and air to improve interoperability and joint tactics. These exercises include Exercise Konkan, Exercise Cobra Warrior and Exercise Ajeya Warrior.
General Anil Chauhan, also met with Jan Theselff, the Swedish Ambassador to India, along with key executives from SAAB AB, Sweden, to discuss furthering defence manufacturing and technology transfer.
This engagement highlights India's commitment to expanding its strategic defence partnerships with Sweden for "Make In India, Make For World" and promoting Atmanirbharta in Defence. "Sambandh," a word meaning relations and togetherness in both Hindi and Swedish, reflects the long-standing diplomatic relationship between Sweden and India.
