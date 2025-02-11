



During a recent visit to India, the UK's Chief of Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, held high-level meetings to strengthen strategic ties between the UK and India.





These discussions served to review progress on the UK-India defence partnership and explore opportunities to expand ties across all domains]. Both countries share a strong relationship that includes collaboration in research, development, and training.





General Anil Chauhan, CDS of India, also engaged in discussions on military cooperation and capacity building with a delegation from the UK headed by Lord Vernon Coaker. These interactions highlight India's commitment to expanding strategic defense partnerships with friendly foreign countries.





The UK and India are conducting joint military exercises this year across land, sea, and air to improve interoperability and joint tactics. These exercises include Exercise Konkan, Exercise Cobra Warrior and Exercise Ajeya Warrior.



