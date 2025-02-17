



On February 10, 2025, the United Kingdom (UK) officially launched the Defence Partnership–India (DP-I), a dedicated cell within the UK’s Ministry of Defence, to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation with India. The announcement coincided with Aero India, where multiple defence agreements were signed between the two nations.





Key Aspects of The Defence Partnership–India (DP-I):





The DP-I is a dedicated cell within the UK’s Ministry of Defence. It acts as a one-stop shop for enhancing bilateral defence cooperation. The initiative intends to strengthen ties and streamline processes related to defence procurement and technology exchange. It is aimed at enhancing interoperability, boosting joint defence production, and strengthening security cooperation.





Key Agreements And Contracts Signed At Aero India 2025:





Thales UK and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) concluded a contract for Laser Beam Riding MANPADS (LBRMs). The initial supply includes STARStreak high-velocity missiles. Thales and BDL will also collaborate to produce LMMs in India, integrating the Indian industry into Thales’ global supply chain.





Advanced Short-Range Air to Air Missile (ASRAAM) facility, MBDA UK and BDL are establishing an ASRAAM production facility at Hyderabad. This facility will manufacture missiles for the Jaguar and TEJAS MK-1A and support exports.





A Statement of Intent (SoI) was signed on the design and development of an Integrated Full Electric Propulsion (IFEP) System for offering more naval capabilities. This agreement will enhance self-reliance in the power and propulsion capabilities of India’s naval fleet.





In another development, following the signing of this initial LBRM contract, both Thales and BDL will further collaborate to produce Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMMs), the UK statement said. This “develops and expands the partnership between Indian and British industry, laying the foundation for BDL and Indian industry to form an integral part of Thales’ global supply chain”, it stated. “It will address mutual security concerns, create jobs in both countries and enable interoperability by both armies.”





The statement further announced that MBDA U.K. and BDL were working on the installation of a first-of-its-kind ASRAAM assembly and test facility in Hyderabad, for missiles that would be carried by the Jaguar and TEJAS MK-1A. Officials said that the missiles would be manufactured here for export too.





These agreements aim to enhance India’s indigenous defence capabilities, support exports, boost job creation and industrial growth, and strengthen interoperability and security cooperation between the two countries. They also align with the Indian government's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) initiative.





