



Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha thanked Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for a "meaningful meeting" at the Munich Security Conference 2025.





Sybiha expressed interest in developing relations with India and advancing cooperation in trade, technology, agriculture, and security. He also stated that he relies on India’s strong global voice to bring a just and lasting peace closer.





During the meeting, Jaishankar and Sybiha discussed ongoing efforts toward the resolution of the Ukraine conflict and the advancement of bilateral cooperation. Jaishankar mentioned he looks forward to welcoming Sybiha to India.





In a separate meeting at the conference, Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein met with Sybiha, reiterating Iraq's commitment to the UN Charter principles and peaceful dispute resolution. Hussein stressed Iraq's equal distance from Russia and Ukraine, advocating for a peaceful settlement. Sybiha invited Hussein to visit Ukraine and expressed his country's eagerness to open a consulate general in Erbil, which Hussein welcomed.





ANI







