



The United States has strongly condemned Thailand for deporting 40 Uyghur individuals to China, a move that has sparked widespread criticism from human rights groups and international organizations. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a statement condemning the deportation, highlighting that the Uyghurs face significant risks of persecution, forced labour, and torture upon their return to China.





Rubio emphasised that China has committed genocide and crimes against humanity against the Uyghur population, predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities residing in the Xinjiang region.





The deported Uyghurs had been detained in Thailand since 2014, after attempting to escape persecution in China. Despite warnings from rights groups and U.S. officials about the potential for severe human rights abuses, Thailand proceeded with the deportation.





The Thai government claimed that China had assured them of the Uyghurs' well-being, but this assurance has been met with scepticism by human rights advocates.





The deportation has been criticized for violating Thailand's international obligations under the UN Convention Against Torture and the International Convention on the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.





The U.S. and other international bodies have urged governments not to forcibly return Uyghurs to China, given the high risk of severe human rights violations they face]. This incident marks the first time Thailand has deported Uyghurs since 2015, raising concerns about the country's commitment to protecting human rights and its relations with China.





ANI







