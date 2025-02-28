



In a significant move to strengthen cooperation between India and the European Union, Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Annpurna Devi, recently met with European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness & Crisis Management, Hadja Lahbib.





This meeting, held in New Delhi, aimed to enhance collaboration in areas crucial to women's and children's welfare. Commissioner Lahbib praised India's achievements in women's empowerment and reiterated the EU's commitment to international collaboration on these issues.





During their discussions, Minister Devi and Commissioner Lahbib explored avenues to deepen India-EU ties, particularly focusing on gender equality and crisis management.





The meeting underscored the shared goals of both entities in promoting women's empowerment and ensuring a more equitable society. This engagement is part of broader efforts by India and the EU to forge stronger partnerships across various sectors, reflecting their mutual commitment to global cooperation and sustainable development.





The meeting also highlighted the EU's dedication to supporting initiatives that promote gender equality worldwide. By working together, India and the EU aim to leverage their collective expertise and resources to address pressing challenges and create more inclusive societies.





This collaboration is expected to yield positive outcomes for both regions, fostering a more robust and sustainable partnership in the years to come.





