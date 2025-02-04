



U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently announced significant agreements with El Salvador aimed at addressing illegal migration and countering Chinese influence in the region. These developments occurred during his visit to Central America, where he met with President Nayib Bukele.





El Salvador has agreed to accept deportees from the United States, including violent criminals and gang members, regardless of their nationality. This includes individuals from notorious gangs like MS-13 and Tren de Aragua. Rubio described the agreement as “the most unprecedented and extraordinary migratory agreement anywhere in the world”.





In a notable aspect of this deal, Bukele offered to house American criminals currently incarcerated in the U.S., including U.S. citizens and legal residents, within Salvadoran prisons. This proposal has raised concerns about human rights implications and the treatment of these individuals.





Alongside the immigration agreements, the U.S. and El Salvador signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on civil nuclear cooperation, which aims to enhance energy security and foster economic collaboration between the two nations.





Countering Chinese Influence





During his discussions, Rubio also focused on strategies to diminish the influence of China in Latin America. He highlighted Panama's recent decision to cease participation in China's Belt and Road Initiative, indicating a broader U.S. effort to strengthen ties with Central American countries against Chinese economic encroachment. This aspect of the discussions underscores a dual focus on migration control and geopolitical strategy.





The agreements have elicited mixed reactions. Critics, including members of El Salvador's leftist opposition, argue that these arrangements could turn Central America into a dumping ground for U.S. criminals and raise ethical concerns about human rights practices in Salvadoran prisons. Human rights organizations have also expressed alarm over the implications for deportees' treatment under such agreements.





These developments mark a significant shift in U.S.-El Salvador relations, reflecting both migration management strategies and broader geopolitical considerations in Central America.





ANI







