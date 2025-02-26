



In a significant move, the Trump administration has released $397 million to support Pakistan's F-16 fighter jet fleet as part of a broader $5.3 billion unfreezing of previously halted foreign aid. This decision prioritizes security and counter narcotics programs under the administration's national security framework, despite an initial 90-day freeze on foreign aid.





Purpose of The Funding





The primary purpose of this funding is to sustain Pakistan's F-16 fleet for counter-terrorism (CT) and counterinsurgency (COIN) operations. The funds will be used through a U.S.-backed program that ensures strict adherence to end-use monitoring rules. These rules mandate that the F-16s, particularly the newer F-16C/D Block-52 models, are used exclusively for CT and COIN operations and not against neighbouring countries, such as India.





Technical Security Team (TST)





The funding will support the Technical Security Team (TST), a contingent of U.S. contractors stationed in Pakistan. The TST is responsible for overseeing the use of F-16s under strict end-use monitoring rules. This oversight ensures that Pakistan complies with the conditions set by the U.S. for the use of these aircraft.





This decision marks a reversal in Trump's stance on Pakistan's security aid. In his first term, Trump halted security assistance to Islamabad in 2018, citing insufficient action against terrorism. However, the Biden administration later reinstated this aid, approving $450 million in September 2022 to sustain Pakistan's F-16 fleet.





The funding provides crucial support for Pakistan's ageing F-16 fleet, which consists of around 80 aircraft. However, it does not fully address the fleet's maintenance and modernisation needs. The insufficient funding might push Pakistan closer to China for military support, as it seeks more comprehensive assistance.

India views this U.S. decision as potentially undermining its regional dominance and security interests. Historically, Pakistan has used F-16s against India, raising concerns about future conflicts. The Indian government has expressed concerns about the U.S. decision, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conveying these concerns to his U.S. counterpart.





Broader Implications





The Trump administration's decision to unfreeze $5.3 billion in aid, with a significant portion allocated to security and counter narcotics programs, reflects a prioritization of military assistance over humanitarian aid. While countries like Israel and Egypt have received substantial exemptions, humanitarian organisations have seen limited approvals, with USAID receiving only about $100 million in waivers.





Legal And Political Challenges





The foreign aid freeze has faced legal challenges, with uncertainty surrounding future exemptions. The administration's approach has been criticized for its impact on humanitarian efforts, while military and security concerns have been emphasised.





Conclusion





The release of $397 million for Pakistan's F-16 fleet is part of a broader strategy to support counter-terrorism efforts while ensuring compliance with strict end-use rules. This move highlights the complex dynamics of U.S. foreign policy, balancing national security priorities with international relations and humanitarian needs.





