



The Indian Army has recently signed a contract with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Ltd worth ₹80.43 Crores for the procurement of 223 Automatic Chemical Agent Detection and Alarm (ACADA) systems. This strategic acquisition falls under the 'Buy Indian (IDDM)' category, aligning with the government's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision by promoting indigenous defence manufacturing.





The ACADA system, designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Establishment (DRDE) under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), marks a significant milestone in India's self-reliance initiative in the CBRN defence domain.





Over 80% of the system's components and subsystems will be sourced locally, furthering the government's push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





The ACADA system plays a crucial role in detecting Chemical Warfare Agents (CWA) and specific Toxic Industrial Chemicals (TICs) by continuously sampling ambient air. It operates on the principle of Ion Mobility Spectrometry (IMS), featuring two highly sensitive IMS cells that provide real-time detection and simultaneous monitoring of hazardous and toxic substances.





This advanced technology ensures swift and accurate identification of threats, enabling prompt countermeasures to mitigate risks.





The deployment of ACADA systems in field units will significantly enhance the Indian Army's defensive CBRN capabilities. These systems will be critical not only for military operations but also for peacetime disaster response, particularly in cases of industrial accidents involving chemical leaks or toxic exposure.





The ability to detect harmful agents swiftly will improve the Army's response time, ensuring better safety for both personnel and civilians in emergency situations. By integrating ACADA into its operational framework, the Indian Army is reinforcing its commitment to modernizing defence technology with home-grown innovations, highlighting the increasing role of Indian defence firms in producing high-tech solutions tailored to the Army's specific needs.





As CBRN threats continue to evolve globally, the Indian Army's proactive approach in acquiring cutting-edge detection and protection systems ensures that troops remain well-equipped to handle any potential risks.





The successful induction of ACADA will not only strengthen national security but also provide a strong impetus to India's defence manufacturing ecosystem, further reducing dependence on foreign technology.





This procurement underscores India's continuous efforts to build a self-sufficient and technologically advanced defence sector, safeguarding the country's interests against emerging threats.





Agencies







