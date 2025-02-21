



US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz has publicly expressed President Donald Trump's significant frustration with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.





During a media briefing, Waltz stressed that Trump is eager to end the war but feels that Zelenskyy has not adequately engaged in peace negotiations, describing the current situation as reminiscent of "World War I-style trench warfare" due to the persistent fighting on both sides.





Waltz pointed out that Trump's frustrations are "multi-fold," citing unacceptable rhetoric and insults directed at Trump from Kyiv.





He noted that Zelenskyy's reluctance to come to the negotiating table has been a major point of contention. Waltz stated, "President Trump is very frustrated with President Zelensky because he hasn't come to the table and hasn't been willing to take this opportunity that we have offered".





Additionally, Waltz highlighted concerns over the financial burden on American taxpayers supporting Ukraine and NATO's defence efforts, urging European allies to step up their contributions.





He remarked on the need for a more collaborative approach, as many NATO allies are still not meeting their defence spending commitments despite the ongoing war.





The tension escalated further when Trump labelled Zelenskyy as a "dictator without elections," which prompted a strong rebuttal from Zelenskyy, who accused Trump of living in a "disinformation space" and claimed that such comments were detrimental to Ukraine's position.





This back-and-forth underscores a growing rift between the Trump administration and Kyiv as they navigate complex diplomatic relations amidst the ongoing conflict.





ANI







