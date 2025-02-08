



On February 7, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to halt U.S. aid to South Africa, citing concerns over the Expropriation Act, which the White House claims discriminates against the country’s white minority. The order references South Africa’s role in bringing accusations of genocide against Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).





The White House stated that the United States will stop aid to South Africa as long as it "continues to support bad actors on the world stage and allows violent attacks on innocent disfavored minority farmers". Trump also announced plans to establish a resettlement program for white South African farmers and their families, citing concerns over their safety and economic future.





The executive order states, “The United States will promote the resettlement of Afrikaner refugees escaping government-sponsored race-based discrimination”. U.S. officials are expected to prioritize humanitarian aid, including the admission and resettlement of Afrikaners—primarily white descendants of early Dutch and French settlers—through the United States Refugee Admissions Program.





The Expropriation Act, signed into law last month by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, grants the government the authority to seize land in specific instances, such as when it is underutilized or when redistribution is deemed in the public interest, to correct historical injustices stemming from apartheid-era land dispossession.





Trump's close ally Elon Musk has been vocal about the Expropriation Act, calling it a threat to the country’s white minority. Musk has also clashed with the South African government over policies requiring major companies, such as his Starlink satellite internet service, to allocate 30% equity to historically disadvantaged groups.





In addition to halting aid, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced that he will skip upcoming G20 talks in South Africa, accusing the country’s government of pursuing an "anti-American" agenda.





The South African government has dismissed Trump’s claims as misinformation, arguing that the new land law does not authorize arbitrary confiscation but rather aims to correct deeply rooted economic disparities. The law remains a highly debated issue in South Africa, where most farmland is still owned by white citizens despite the end of apartheid three decades ago. Ramaphosa has reached out to Musk to address the tensions stemming from Trump’s remarks about the new land law. During their conversation, Ramaphosa reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to constitutional values, including the rule of law, justice, fairness, and equality.





ANI







