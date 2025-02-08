



On February 8, 2025, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced that Hamas released three hostages, who were en route to Israel for medical assessment. The released hostages are Eli Sharabi, Or Levy, and Ohad Ben Ami. This exchange is part of an agreement where Hamas releases Israeli hostages in return for Israel releasing Palestinian prisoners.





Hostage Release and Exchange As part of the agreement, Israel is expected to release 183 Palestinian prisoners. Some of those released by Israel were serving life sentences for involvement in deadly attacks.





The hostages released were identified as Eli Sharabi, 52, Or Levy, 34, and Ohad Ben Ami, 56.





Eli Sharabi was abducted from Kibbutz Beeri; his wife and daughters were killed during the October 7 attack, and his brother Yossi, also captured, has been confirmed dead. Ohad Ben Ami was taken from the same community; his wife was released in November 2023. Or Levy, from Rishon LeZion, was taken from a bomb shelter near the Nova festival; his wife was killed in the attack.





The hostages appeared pale and gaunt after being held in Gaza.





The hostage release is part of a ceasefire agreement that began on January 19. Under the initial phase, Hamas is expected to release a total of 33 hostages in exchange for approximately 1,900 Palestinian prisoners. So far, Hamas has released 18 hostages, and Israel has released 383 prisoners.





Prior to the release, Hamas accused Israel of not fulfilling its promise to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza as part of the ceasefire agreement.





The Hostages and Missing Families Forum expressed their approval of the anticipated release, emphasizing their commitment to bringing all hostages home.





Agencies







