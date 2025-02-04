



President Donald Trump has announced a 30-day pause on tariffs imposed on imports from Canada and Mexico, which were set to take effect imminently.





This decision follows urgent negotiations with both Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who agreed to enhance border security measures to address issues related to drug trafficking and illegal migration.





The proposed tariffs included a 25% duty on imports from Canada and Mexico, along with a 10% tariff on Chinese goods. The tariffs were initially announced on Saturday, February 1, 2025, and were scheduled to begin on February 4, 2025.





Trump's discussions with Trudeau and Sheinbaum led to commitments that both countries would bolster their border security efforts. Sheinbaum pledged to send 10,000 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border specifically to combat the flow of fentanyl and illegal migrants. Trudeau also announced a C$1.3 billion investment in border security enhancements, including new technology and personnel.





The pause is seen as a strategic move by Trump, allowing him to claim progress on border security while temporarily averting a trade conflict that could have significant economic repercussions for North America. Both Trudeau and Sheinbaum are framing the agreement as a political victory amid ongoing economic tensions.





During the one-month pause, Trump indicated that he intends to negotiate further with both nations to secure a more comprehensive deal regarding border security and drug trafficking. The outcome of these negotiations will be closely watched, as the potential for future tariffs remains a concern for businesses and consumers alike in all three countries.





