



China has announced retaliatory tariffs in response to the recent imposition of a 10 percent tariff by the United States on all Chinese goods. Effective February 10, 2025, China will impose a 15 percent tariff on imports of coal and liquefied natural gas (LNG), and a 10 percent tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery, large-displacement vehicles, and pickup trucks.





The Chinese Ministry of Finance indicated that these tariffs are being enacted under domestic laws and international trade principles, emphasising that the U.S. unilateral tariffs violate World Trade Organization (WTO) rules and undermine economic cooperation between the two nations. The ministry's statement also criticized the U.S. for not addressing its own issues through constructive dialogue, instead opting for punitive measures.





This escalation in trade tensions follows U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of tariffs aimed at addressing issues such as illegal immigration and drug smuggling, particularly concerning fentanyl. China's countermeasures reflect its commitment to defending its trade interests and maintaining its position in international markets amid rising tensions with the U.S.





ANI







